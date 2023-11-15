Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,927,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,774 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $344,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

