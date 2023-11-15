Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Illinois Tool Works worth $333,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $236.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

