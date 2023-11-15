Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.07% of Dollar Tree worth $339,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5,608.6% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 436,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,348,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

