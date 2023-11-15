Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.50% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $447,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
