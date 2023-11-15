Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 90,203 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,463,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $331,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Corning by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Corning by 41.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

NYSE GLW opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

