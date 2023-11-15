Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182,279 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $439,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE TJX opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.
In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
