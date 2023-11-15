CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CSX by 33.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CSX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,020,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,079 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its position in CSX by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 312,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 92,435 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in CSX by 4.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 143,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in CSX by 81.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,453,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after acquiring an additional 652,532 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

