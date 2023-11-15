Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $16.84 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $152.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,467.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $270,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,993,833.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,208 shares of company stock worth $2,401,189 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
