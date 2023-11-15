Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $16.84 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $152.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,467.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,467.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $270,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,833.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,208 shares of company stock worth $2,401,189 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 395.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 81.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

