Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMPGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,138.00.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
