Citigroup Inc. Has $165.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,694,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $165,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,377,000 after acquiring an additional 316,166 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,795,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,136,000 after acquiring an additional 142,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,098,000 after buying an additional 463,067 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,737,000 after buying an additional 4,660,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,833,000 after buying an additional 758,088 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

