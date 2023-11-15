Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203,458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $90,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in American Tower by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after purchasing an additional 952,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.62. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.