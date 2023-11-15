Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 93,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,959,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,172,000 after acquiring an additional 336,678 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.5% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

