Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,958,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 93,056 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,266,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $360,204,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

