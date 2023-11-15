Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,176,862 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,463,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,176,862 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $788,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.