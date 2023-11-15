Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Mastercard worth $1,786,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MA opened at $397.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.18 and a 200 day moving average of $391.21. The company has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.