Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 348,288 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,771,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,288 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Bank of America worth $1,141,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.0% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,063,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,656 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

