Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $971.20 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $971,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.32 and its 200 day moving average is $124.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.