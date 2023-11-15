Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.24 Billion Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,503,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,423 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of PepsiCo worth $3,242,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $168.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.17.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

