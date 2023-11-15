Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,110,985 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 62,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $878,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

