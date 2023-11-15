Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,031,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,176 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Meta Platforms worth $3,739,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $336.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.43 and a 200 day moving average of $291.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $864.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $338.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,341 shares of company stock worth $39,293,937 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

