Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 28,797 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,797 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,052,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,373,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

