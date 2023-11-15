Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 16,298 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,298 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.9% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco QQQ worth $279,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $387.27 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.89.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
