Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 65,445 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,448,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174,284 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,282 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,004,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 612,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,175 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

