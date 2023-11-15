Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 87.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,836 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $123,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,538,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,574,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV stock opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

