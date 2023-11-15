Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,813 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $60,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $253.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.71 and its 200 day moving average is $253.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

