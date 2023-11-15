Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.20.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $237.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $754.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day moving average of $236.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

