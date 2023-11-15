Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Price Target to $49.00

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanara MedTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

SMTI opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.53 million, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. Sanara MedTech has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $50.18.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanara MedTech will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sanara MedTech by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sanara MedTech by 363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

