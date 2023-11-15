Cannell & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

