Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 79.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

