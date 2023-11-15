Burney Co. Acquires 70 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $236.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.98 and a 200 day moving average of $237.76.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

