Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
