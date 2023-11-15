Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.19 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

