BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.53% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 535,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 456,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,383 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.