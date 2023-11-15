BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,017 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.77% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $72,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

MHN stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

