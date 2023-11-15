Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Webster Financial by 28.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 25.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

