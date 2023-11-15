Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 217,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.