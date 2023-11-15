Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 11,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,508,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,322,000 after purchasing an additional 177,636 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $276,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.38.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.