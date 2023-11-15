Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $833,000 Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 116.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

