Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,191,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

HLI opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.36. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HLI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.