Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $545.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $546.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.06.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.24.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

