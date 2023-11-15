Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 8,969 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDT opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.