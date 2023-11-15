Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,102 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $168.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.76.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

