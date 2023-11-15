Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 15,317 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 115.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

