AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AudioCodes

AudioCodes Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AudioCodes stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. AudioCodes has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $21.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 159.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,546,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,039 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 98,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.