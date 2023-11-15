AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Cut by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

