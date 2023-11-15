Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,785 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.54% of Arrow Electronics worth $361,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $376,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,510,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

