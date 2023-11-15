Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APLE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 166,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 25.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 318,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

