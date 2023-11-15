American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.37.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,662 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

