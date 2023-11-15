AlphaCore Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.61.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

