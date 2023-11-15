AlphaCore Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $555.52 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.94 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $520.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.47. The company has a market cap of $155.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

